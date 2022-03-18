Previous
Next
It's behind you by stevejacob
Photo 730

It's behind you

Unfortunately, my chosen subject didn't turn up today so I resorted to grabbing some bird shots instead.
The otters will have to wait for another day.
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and framing.
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise