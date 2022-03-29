Previous
Exausted by stevejacob
Photo 741

Exausted

It's hard work collecting all those nuts I leave out for them
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like he is taking a break here.
March 29th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
March 29th, 2022  
