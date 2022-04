Best of a bad lot

I had a difficult day today as I went out on an adventure to a new venue for me. Lots' of my friends have posted some amazing shots from Summer Leys Nature reserve so I finally decided to give it a try myself. After talking to a number of the regular visitors, It turned out I had chosen the worst day I could to visit as apart from the light being so low, all the wildlife was so far away. Out of almost 500 shots, I deleted all but 5.

Oh well, there's always next time.