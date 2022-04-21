Previous
Reunited by stevejacob
Photo 762

Reunited

A spur of the moment decision this morning saw me back in the fields where I've been photographing the Hares for the last three years. After the harvest last year, they have not been around but today, I found them again.
I am one happy man.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Diana ace
What good news, lovely shot too.
April 21st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
How cool your reunited again :)
April 21st, 2022  
Junko Y ace
I remember your hare series -- and glad you have found them again! How long do hares live?
April 21st, 2022  
