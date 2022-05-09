Sign up
Photo 777
His turn now
She has just got off the nest to get some lunch and it's his turn to guard it now
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
10th May 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
great-crested-grebe
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they work so hard
May 10th, 2022
