His turn now by stevejacob
Photo 777

His turn now

She has just got off the nest to get some lunch and it's his turn to guard it now
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they work so hard
May 10th, 2022  
