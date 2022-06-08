A wonderful encounter

I went out to photograph the Hares Wednesday evening when I came across this Roe deer on the trail to the fields. I stopped and got down low to try for one or two shots as I've never captured one on camera.

It obviously heard the shutter as it looked around but to my surprise, instead of running away, it came to investigate.

I stayed quiet for a bit until it was comfortable and then rattled of a couple more shots. Again it came closer and decided I was not treat so it started eating 10 meters form me.

Same prosses again, two shots and stay quiet and she was not interested in me.

This went on for twenty minute until eventually she caught on to me and wandered off down the track.

I did notice though, she is very thin.