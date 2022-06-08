Previous
Next
A wonderful encounter by stevejacob
Photo 803

A wonderful encounter

I went out to photograph the Hares Wednesday evening when I came across this Roe deer on the trail to the fields. I stopped and got down low to try for one or two shots as I've never captured one on camera.
It obviously heard the shutter as it looked around but to my surprise, instead of running away, it came to investigate.
I stayed quiet for a bit until it was comfortable and then rattled of a couple more shots. Again it came closer and decided I was not treat so it started eating 10 meters form me.
Same prosses again, two shots and stay quiet and she was not interested in me.
This went on for twenty minute until eventually she caught on to me and wandered off down the track.
I did notice though, she is very thin.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
What a great shot. She looks skinny. She was hoping you had some good perhaps. You pulled off an amazing shot. The fist time I encounter them on my vacation I got too excited and my shots were all blurry lol.
June 9th, 2022  
Steve Jacob ace
@dutchothotmailcom When it finally left, I realized I had been holding my breath for almost the whole twenty minutes. Lol
June 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise