Previous
Next
Smile for the camera by stevejacob
Photo 829

Smile for the camera

I'm not going out until this evening so posting this from yesterday.
I like the confidence in her face as she does the long jump in front of the official photographer.
I think she also won
21st August 2022 21st Aug 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful action shot with her hair floating out behind.
August 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise