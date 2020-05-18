Previous
Reedwarbler by stevejacob
7 / 365

Reedwarbler

These birds are so hard to see usually as they hide deep in the reeds and just sing all day. They have a wonderful song and I have often just sat and listened to them.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
A great shot Steve. They are so difficult to see let alone photograph
May 18th, 2020  
