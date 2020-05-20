Previous
For Mum by stevejacob
For Mum

Daddy Great Crested Grebe caught a fish this morning and for the first time, I saw the chicks were not interested in feeding so bless him, he gave it to Mum.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Steve Jacob

Steve Jacob
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture and timing! Nature at it's best.
May 20th, 2020  
