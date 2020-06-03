Sign up
18 / 365
You dropped your nuts
I think I startled this little guy on the embankment today. He was so surprised, he dropped his lunch
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
3rd June 2020 10:51am
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
