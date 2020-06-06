Previous
Lunch by stevejacob
Lunch

I don't think the Great Crested Grebe expected me to be so close when it surfaced from it's fishing trip. It soon went back down again.
Nice Tench for lunch though
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
