messy eater
37 / 365

messy eater

After tucking into an apple core, this blackbird couldn't shake the piece stuck to it's beak off. I think it was going cross-eyed
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

