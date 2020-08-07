Previous
Cormorant close up by stevejacob
56 / 365

Cormorant close up

It's not often you can get this close to a Cormorant. It had just come up from a dive so I don't think it expected me
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
