Dawn a deer by stevejacob
63 / 365

Dawn a deer

First light is the time I love to be up and about.
A little light and a little mist will always attract my attention and when a Deer joins the party, Well
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Steve Jacob

Steve Jacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
