Paddling by stevejacob
Paddling

The robin was braver than the goldfinch and did decide to go for a paddle
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Like their round fluffy body. Cute shot
January 8th, 2021  
Lee ace
Lovely capture.
January 8th, 2021  
