77 / 365
Paddling
The robin was braver than the goldfinch and did decide to go for a paddle
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
501
photos
99
followers
73
following
3
2
1
Odds and sods
NIKON D7200
8th January 2021 12:52pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
pond
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Like their round fluffy body. Cute shot
January 8th, 2021
Lee
ace
Lovely capture.
January 8th, 2021
