My first encounter

I saw what I thought was just one of my regulars land on the fence but all the other birds quickly vanish.

I then noticed this so grabbed my camera but was too slow to catch it. I could not believe my luck as it landed again in the trees at the bottom of my garden in about the only place I could get a chance.

It let me take just this one frame before it disappeared.

This is the first Sparrow hawk I've ever caught on camera