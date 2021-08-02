Sign up
156 / 365
Wings of a dove
I do love these birds as the look so delicate. I tried for ages to catch one in flight so quite pleased with this
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
3
5
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
dove
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Perfect timed shot to capture the fully stretched out wings.
August 2nd, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Very delicate colours.
August 2nd, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Wow nice timing!
August 2nd, 2021
