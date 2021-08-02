Previous
Next
Wings of a dove by stevejacob
156 / 365

Wings of a dove

I do love these birds as the look so delicate. I tried for ages to catch one in flight so quite pleased with this
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Perfect timed shot to capture the fully stretched out wings.
August 2nd, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Very delicate colours.
August 2nd, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Wow nice timing!
August 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise