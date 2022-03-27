Sign up
185 / 365
Artistic swimming
Have you ever seen a Sparrow doing backstroke?
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th March 2022 4:02pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
Corinne C
ace
Made me smile
March 27th, 2022
