189 / 365
The explorer
My son bought me a feeder for Christmas and I've only just put it up.
George was interested in investigating or it could have been the seeds inside that caught his attention
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Did you tell George he is not a bird? Our squirrels take turns first when I put food out for the birds. Th birds are waiting for left overs.
April 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a lovely shot.
April 2nd, 2022
