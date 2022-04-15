Previous
Next
Unexpected company by stevejacob
196 / 365

Unexpected company

While walking to find the hares this morning, I had the company of this curious fox who followed me for quite a distance before going his own way
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
53% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise