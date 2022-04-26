Sign up
I was being watched
While photographing the Egyptian geese chicks, I noticed movement in the grass and found I was being watched by the little rat
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th April 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
rodent
,
rat
Diana
ace
How sweet!
April 26th, 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
I hope he wasn't after the chicks! Fantastic capture
April 26th, 2022
