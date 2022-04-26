Previous
Next
I was being watched by stevejacob
202 / 365

I was being watched

While photographing the Egyptian geese chicks, I noticed movement in the grass and found I was being watched by the little rat
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How sweet!
April 26th, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
I hope he wasn't after the chicks! Fantastic capture
April 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise