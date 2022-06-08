Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
221 / 365
Just a snack
Totally comfortable with me being there hiding in plane sight. The Roe Deer just carried on munching
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1156
photos
133
followers
87
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Latest from all albums
219
801
131
220
802
132
221
803
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and sods
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th June 2022 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
mammal
,
roe-deer
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, how exciting to encounter this. A fantastic shot. Like your low POV, love her expression.
June 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close