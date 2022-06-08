Previous
Next
Just a snack by stevejacob
221 / 365

Just a snack

Totally comfortable with me being there hiding in plane sight. The Roe Deer just carried on munching
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, how exciting to encounter this. A fantastic shot. Like your low POV, love her expression.
June 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise