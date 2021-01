Bit of a down today today. I want this project to reflect the true highs and lows of this year so I’m going to be honest. Everyone has gone back to school, but I left my job as a school teacher to have our fertility treatment, which has now been postponed due to Covid-19. So, it feels super weird being at home with nothing to do! I also had some upsetting news this morning which has dampened by spirit a little bit. So I’ve spent much of today in bed, reading. I’m sure tomorrow will be better :)