A Thing of Beauty by steviemichelleg
A Thing of Beauty

Feeling much better today. My husband’s birthday is on Friday, and his parents bought us a new coffee machine as a gift. It was delivered today and it’s so beautiful!

I can’t wait to get it working and for all the future caffeine hits to come!
Stevie Michelle

Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
