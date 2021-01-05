Sign up
5 / 365
A Thing of Beauty
Feeling much better today. My husband’s birthday is on Friday, and his parents bought us a new coffee machine as a gift. It was delivered today and it’s so beautiful!
I can’t wait to get it working and for all the future caffeine hits to come!
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Stevie Michelle
ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
