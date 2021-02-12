Previous
Namaste by steviemichelleg
43 / 365

Namaste

Not feeling inspired AT ALL today to be honest. Been a very quiet, blah day. I’ve also not physically left the house in a few days which isn’t good. Feeling a bit like Groundhog Day over here!

Anyway - here is my yoga mat! It’s been getting some good use recently 🧘🏼‍♀️
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
11% complete

