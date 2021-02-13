Previous
Free Parking by steviemichelleg
44 / 365

Free Parking

Last night got pretty intense and we played Monopoly until 1am 😳

By the way, I lost. Badly. Completely bankrupt by the end of it 🤯😬
Stevie Michelle

@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
