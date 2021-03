💜💛

Today was a bit .. blah. I’ve just lost ALL MOTIVATION to do anything. I’ve never really experienced this before as usually I love to be busy and running around. At the moment I can barely muster up enough energy to make a meal for myself. I guess the mental effects of the strain of lockdown cannot be underestimated.



Anyway, I decided to take a picture of something that brings me a lot of joy ... my front door 🤗