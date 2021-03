🐎

I got a phone call at 7:50 this morning asking me if I wanted a teaching job today. My initial instinct was to say “no, I want to go back to sleep!” but I decided to take it and ended up going to a lovely new school near Aldgate East. The children were really sweet too. One of them even told me I was the best teacher ever (after knowing me for about an hour - kids eh? 🤣). I took this picture on my walk home to the station. No idea why there is a giant horse statue there but I liked it!