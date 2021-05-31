Previous
The Cat or the Dog? by steviemichelleg
151 / 365

The Cat or the Dog?

Bianca (the cat) and me (the dog) battled out Monopoly until 1.30am 😬

I put up a good fight, and fought until the end, but she bloody beat me 😭

I must say it was nice to have gotten the boys out of the competition fairly early 😅 #girlpower
Stevie Michelle

