We stayed at our friends house last night and went to watch Luca’s swimming lesson in the morning. Have you ever seen anything so cute wrapped in two towels?!
Afterwards we went for drinks and burgers in a restaurant and sat on their lovely terrace. It was blissful.
1st June 2021
Stevie Michelle
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
