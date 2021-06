Big Fail

Today was a big fail in every way 😂



We wanted to go out for lunch and see a movie. Well, lunch was terribly disappointing - expensive and dry - there were no movies, then we went for a mooch and a coffee instead and the service in the cafe was horrendous and they didn’t have anything that I wanted to order. We then had to chase 3 waiters to get them to bring our bill. I was so glad to be home!



The only part I enjoyed was exploring the bookshop. I love bookshops.