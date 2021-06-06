Previous
The Cotswolds pt 2 by steviemichelleg
The Cotswolds pt 2

On Day 2 we got up, had a lovely breakfast in a local cafe and drove to Bourton-on-the-Water. I had a delicious coffee and ice-cream and we enjoyed poking around in all the shops. This little village really is like something from a postcard. After that we rushed back to the hotel in time for Kit’s grandmother’s memorial service (which took place on Zoom as the current situation makes having a proper funeral impossible). It was a beautiful service for a remarkable woman. 🌹

Afterwards we had some dinner and made the long drive back to London.
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Stevie Michelle

Photo Details

