The Cotswolds pt 2

On Day 2 we got up, had a lovely breakfast in a local cafe and drove to Bourton-on-the-Water. I had a delicious coffee and ice-cream and we enjoyed poking around in all the shops. This little village really is like something from a postcard. After that we rushed back to the hotel in time for Kit’s grandmother’s memorial service (which took place on Zoom as the current situation makes having a proper funeral impossible). It was a beautiful service for a remarkable woman. 🌹



Afterwards we had some dinner and made the long drive back to London.