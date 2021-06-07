Becoming

I’m completely obsessed with this book and I find Michelle Obama so fascinating - I’ve had it on in the background for most of the day while I potter around the house.



In Chapter 13 she shares her fertility journey and that she had a miscarriage and needed IVF to have her children. It was both comforting and difficult to listen to. It’s hard to explain.



I also know that I need to go back to work soon but that’s throwing up all kinds of anxious emotions for me. It’s been a weird kind of day after the beautiful weekend I’ve just had.