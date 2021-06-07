Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
158 / 365
Becoming
I’m completely obsessed with this book and I find Michelle Obama so fascinating - I’ve had it on in the background for most of the day while I potter around the house.
In Chapter 13 she shares her fertility journey and that she had a miscarriage and needed IVF to have her children. It was both comforting and difficult to listen to. It’s hard to explain.
I also know that I need to go back to work soon but that’s throwing up all kinds of anxious emotions for me. It’s been a weird kind of day after the beautiful weekend I’ve just had.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stevie Michelle
ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
158
photos
8
followers
4
following
43% complete
View this month »
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
2021
Taken
7th June 2021 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close