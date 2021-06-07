Previous
Next
Becoming by steviemichelleg
158 / 365

Becoming

I’m completely obsessed with this book and I find Michelle Obama so fascinating - I’ve had it on in the background for most of the day while I potter around the house.

In Chapter 13 she shares her fertility journey and that she had a miscarriage and needed IVF to have her children. It was both comforting and difficult to listen to. It’s hard to explain.

I also know that I need to go back to work soon but that’s throwing up all kinds of anxious emotions for me. It’s been a weird kind of day after the beautiful weekend I’ve just had.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise