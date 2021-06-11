Previous
Babs by steviemichelleg
162 / 365

Babs

Our old house plant died a horrible death so Babs is his new replacement. She’s looking good so far 😬 Kit is seeing a friend tonight so I had the house to myself. I ate pizza and watched Notting Hill. A classic.
11th June 2021

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
44% complete

Photo Details

