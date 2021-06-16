Previous
Next
Back to the classroom by steviemichelleg
167 / 365

Back to the classroom

Finally received from feeling ill and went back to work in a new class. Very chatty children and I wasn’t feeling 100% myself, but I survived!
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Stevie Michelle

ace
@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise