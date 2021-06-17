Previous
Nap time by steviemichelleg
168 / 365

Nap time

Went back to a different school today and loved it. The children were gorgeous and so well behaved and funny. When I got home, however, I was just knackered. I took this picture just before falling asleep on the sofa for a couple of hours 😴
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Stevie Michelle

@steviemichelleg
Rejoining 365Project (after 8 years away!) to document the highs and lows of 2021, as I navigate life in lockdown, a big career change and...
