Fish are Friends, not Food

I seem to have accidentally missed a day 🥺 Not sure how that happened but this was taken on Saturday morning so it’ll do.



Kit tried a new low-calorie pancake recipe that I’d found. It was a disaster - the batter was SO thin and watery that the pancakes spread all over the frying pan and made very interesting shapes! This was our favourite 🤣 This was completely accidental - even the two eyes! Won’t attempt this recipe again unless we need a good laugh.