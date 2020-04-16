Sign up
Photo 814
Bloody, Mr. Jones!
In the right corner you can read (put your glasses on ;)) VAMPYR! How exciting! Could Mr. Jones be a vampire in vampyr-disguise!? Sucking it's way through the whole house?! Eeeeeeeek!
30-shots2020 of the same object in April.
Starring: *** Mr. Jones, the one and only vacuum cleaner! ***
16th April 2020
2
0
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
1256
photos
107
followers
71
following
223% complete
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
Tags
vampire
,
challenge
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020stimuloog
JackieR
ace
Please could he come to my house, I'm amazed at how much extra dust, grime and cat hair accumulates in a day!!
Like the colours you've used here
April 16th, 2020
Marloes
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Haha, hè bloody well could, but, sorry, he's rather tied up at the moment!
April 16th, 2020
