Previous
Next
Photo 815
Mr. Jones is already celebrating weekend (and me too ;))
30-shots2020 of the same object in April.
Starring: *** Mr. Jones, the one and only vacuum cleaner! ***
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
1
0
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
1259
photos
107
followers
71
following
223% complete
View this month »
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
Latest from all albums
811
277
812
813
814
815
278
166
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Mainstream
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
3rd April 2020 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
challenge
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020stimuloog
carol white
ace
Nicely focused and captured
April 17th, 2020
