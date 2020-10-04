O, no! A real fake Munch!

Once we were invited to an art party by a friend of us who is a painter and turned 60. His wish was that he could see how his friends were inspired by art. So I decided to to a 'performance art'. I found an old molton (1-1,5 m), bought some paint and brushes and cleared the table in our kitchen. I made a copy from the internet of Munch's 'The Scream' and started to paint for a few days. Then we went to the party. My husband held the painting up high while I stood in front of it, dressed in black with a scream mask. That was our birthday present. We had so much fun ;)In this photo you see just part of the fake Munch.