❤️❤️❤️ by stimuloog
Photo 1770

❤️❤️❤️

Almost 35 years of marriage! Still going strong ❤️
My husband made me this cappuccino today...
19th October 2024

Marloes

ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
484% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah happy anniversary
October 19th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Lovely !
October 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ooo a very special cappuccino…. Congratulations!
October 19th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So cute.
Happy Anniversary!
October 19th, 2024  
