Photo 958
I just love the warmth of late afternoon light!
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Marloes
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
Tags
light
,
boats
,
afternoon
,
holidays
,
friesland
Diana
I love the scene and boats ;-)
October 9th, 2020
carol white
Lovely lighting and composition
October 9th, 2020
