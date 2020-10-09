Previous
I just love the warmth of late afternoon light! by stimuloog
Photo 958

I just love the warmth of late afternoon light!

9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Marloes

Diana ace
I love the scene and boats ;-)
October 9th, 2020  
carol white ace
Lovely lighting and composition
October 9th, 2020  
