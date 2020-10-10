Previous
I'm an optimist by HEART ;)

Last week for entering the etsooi-124 challenge, which I have the honor to be hosting. The deadline is October 16th.
Have some fun, don't take it all too seriously and rumble a bit with your pics ;)
Marloes

Lesley ace
Gosh! I hope they help a lot, and keep you going well past 80!
October 10th, 2020  
Marloes ace
@tinley23 I'm an optimist by heart ;)
October 10th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
🥰
October 10th, 2020  
