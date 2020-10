A huge trompe l'oeil

The Dutch university city of Groningen, in the beautiful, northern rural part of Holland, has an old wonderful town hall. It was build in the late 18th century in a neo classicistic style and now it's time for a thorough restoration. To camouflage all the scaffolding and building activities, they've covered the front of the building with a huge photo. What a super trompe l'oeil!