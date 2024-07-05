Previous
A snail explosion in Holland this year! by stimuloog
A snail explosion in Holland this year!

The slime is supposed te be good for your skin! Unfortunately, this fact isn't helpful to our garden!
Marloes

@stimuloog
Corinne C ace
My parents used to "harvest" them, make them drill for days and them eat them!
July 5th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Oh no - that’s hey do so much damage overnight!
July 5th, 2024  
