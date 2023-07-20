Sign up
Previous
Photo 376
The fisherman
Statue in the Frisian town of Lemmer
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
0
0
Marloes
ace
@stimuloog
Hi there, you photo lovers from all over the world! Holland here ;-) I've been taking part in this 365project for 1,5 years in 2013 and...
2128
photos
108
followers
61
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Latest from all albums
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
376
1510
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Stimuloog
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
17th July 2023 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
statue
,
friesland
