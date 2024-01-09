Stone Grid: Marble and Granite Natural Stone Manufacturers

Stone Grid is a unit of Kushalbagh Marbles Pvt. Ltd., specializing in dealing with natural stone marble, and granite. With over 35+ years of experience, we have been delivering premium quality natural beauty to homes and businesses through our self-owned quarries, processing facilities, and expertise. Leveraging our state-of-the-art, advanced modern equipment, we have successfully established loyal relationships in the import-export sector. Stone Grid is the leading manufacturer and wholesaler of exclusive White Marble. We offer varieties of white marble natural stones like Premium Banswara White Marble, White Indian Statuario Marble, Opal White Marble, Pearl White Marble, White Marble Slabs, Lady Purple Marble, Dungri Makrana Marble, Ambaji Marble, Indian White Marble, Makrana Pure White Marble, Wonder White Marble, etc.