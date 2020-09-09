Previous
San Diego Fly-By by stownsend
Photo 887

San Diego Fly-By

Before we left San Diego, California our neighbors asked if we would like to go flying with them. Of course we said YES! It was a first for both of us and it was so exciting! It was a small plane and I was in the back seat so my photos weren't as good as I would have liked but it was so exciting, who cares.

This was one of my favorite views. Downtown San Diego viewing Petco Park, home to the San Diego Padres baseball team. When I enlarged the picture I could tell that a game was in progress.

Sorry for the filler again today. It is still not very nice out.
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful sight, what a thrill that must have been.
September 9th, 2020  
