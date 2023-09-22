Previous
Grasshopper by stownsend
Grasshopper

I found this cutie resting in my Texas Sage. He didn't move as I went for my phone camera, came back and tried to get a better angle on him. I found it interesting that his hind leg looks damaged.

I don't get to 365 very often these days but I still love viewing all of your wonderful photos and I continue to feel a part of the "family". Thank you all for your support.
Suzie Townsend

August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely photo I love the patterns
September 25th, 2023  
