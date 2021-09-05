Previous
Bright Spot by stownsend
Bright Spot

My days are difficult but there is always at least one bright spot.
5th September 2021

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
Esther Rosenberg
Cool editing
September 5th, 2021  
Diana
this looks so lovely!
September 5th, 2021  
